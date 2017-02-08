An apparent locker break-in at a Steve Nash Fitness World location has compelled one member's call for more security and accountability, but the fitness chain says its policies for patrons' valuables items are clear.

Carolina Vallejo Espi says she visited the Lougheed Town Centre location of the gym during the last week of January, using the same lock to protect her valuables as she always does.

But she says this time her lock was broken and her property stolen.

"I don't feel safe anymore at that location. - Carolina Vallejo Espi

Vallejo Espi says her watch, cell phone and tablet were stolen, which in total she values at $1,500.

"I don't feel safe anymore at that location, and I don't want to go there anymore," said Espi.

Gym not liable

Fitness World says it's not responsible for lost or stolen articles.

The company also says it doesn't have any video surveillance of the lockers in the changing room because of privacy issues.

Carolina Vallejo Espi is planning to leave Fitness World after she says her locker was broken into and possessions stolen. (Carolina Vellejo Espi)

This practice of having lockers unsupervised has caused Vallejo Espi to question why Fitness World does not have a separate supervised locker area.

"They should make us feel safe, because we're paying for a service," Vallejo Espi said.

"They should have a better solution — like having lockers in another area and have a better security system."

Fitness World's locker placement, surveillance, and property liability policies appear to be the norm. Club 16, Goodlife and Gold's Gym all confirmed they have similar setups and policies.

Fitness World says most of their lockers reside in the changing rooms and are under no surveillance. (Carolina Vallejo Espi)

Anytime Fitness on West 2nd Avenue is one of the few gyms in Vancouver that has lockers out in the open and under surveillance.

Vallejo Espi says her lock was broken and removed from her locker. (Carolina Vallejo Espi)

Owner Greg Sundstrom says because his gym is a round-the-clock facility, security is paramount.

"Because of the camera system in here, we really do not have locker break-ins," said Sundstrom.

Espi isn't receiving any compensation from Fitness World, as the gym clearly states it is not responsible for lost or stolen items, but said they did provide tips to keep her valuables safe.

"Their recommendation was, like, you should work out with your cell phone, with your car keys, with your wallet, or, anything that is expensive you should have it with you all the time." Vallejo Espi said.

At this point, however, Espi says she's done and ready to end her five-year tenure with the fitness chain.