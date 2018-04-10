Man dies after fishing boat sinks off B.C.'s North Coast

One person is dead after a fishing boat went down in rough water off B.C.'s North Coast on Monday.

The Western Commander started taking on water at the entrance to Hecate Strait, west of Prince Rupert, just after 9:30 a.m. PT

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued three people before the ship went down, but a fourth had a medical emergency and was taken to Prince Rupert for treatment.

The man has since died. On Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service said it was investigating the cause of the 70-year-old's death.

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue station in Prince Rupert said the boat was listing heavily after taking on water.

Wind warnings are in effect for the region, as well as the West Coast of Vancouver Island, with gusts of at least 90 km/h in the forecast.

The RCM-SAR station warned mariners to expect "near hurricane-force wind speeds."