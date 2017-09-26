The province is moving to review the fiscal fitness of Crown corporations and other provincially-funded schools, universities, colleges and health sector operations. 

The public sector review was announced by finance minister Carole James, who said the information will help develop the 2018 budget and a funding plan for the next three years.

"My expectation is that the review will give [the] government a better picture of the risks, finances and fiscal forecasts," she said in a release.

"Every additional dollar that is carefully managed can be used to help make life more affordable for people."

Crown corporations under review will include:

  • BC Hydro
  • BC Lottery Corporation
  • Liquor Distribution Branch
  • Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
  • BC Housing Management Commission

According to the release, the province will hire independent consultants to help assess financial information.