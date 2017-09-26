The province is moving to review the fiscal fitness of Crown corporations and other provincially-funded schools, universities, colleges and health sector operations.

The public sector review was announced by finance minister Carole James, who said the information will help develop the 2018 budget and a funding plan for the next three years.

"My expectation is that the review will give [the] government a better picture of the risks, finances and fiscal forecasts," she said in a release.

"Every additional dollar that is carefully managed can be used to help make life more affordable for people."

Crown corporations under review will include:

BC Hydro

BC Lottery Corporation

Liquor Distribution Branch

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia

BC Housing Management Commission

According to the release, the province will hire independent consultants to help assess financial information.