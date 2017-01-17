Three First Nations have announced new legal action against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and the federal government.

Chief and council representatives from the Coldwater Indian Band near Merritt, along with the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish Nation held a joint press conference in Vancouver.

Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

"We do not consent to the Kinder Morgan pipeline project in our territory. We are asking the court to overturn the federal cabinet's decision to approve this project," said Tsleil-Waututh Chief Maureen Thomas.

"It is our Standing Rock," said Coldwater Chief Lee Spahan.

"The existing Kinder Morgan pipeline was built through our reserve and above our aquifer at a time when it was illegal for us to vote or hire a lawyer ...The Crown's decision to put our drinking water at risk...is profoundly troubling."

Kinder Morgan's $6.8-billion, 1,150-kilometre Trans Mountain pipeline will move a mix of oil products from Edmonton to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C., near Vancouver, where it will be exported to markets in Asia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet approved the Kinder Morgan expansion project Nov. 29, 2016.

Last week the B.C. government approved the project after reaching an agreement with Kinder Morgan for up to $1 billion in investment over 20 years.

The pipeline expansion project will triple the amount of oil and oil products, including bitumen, in the 1,150-kilometre-long pipeline that runs from the oil sands near Edmonton to the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

Oil tanker traffic in Burrard Inlet will increase seven-fold when the pipeline is complete.