The first baby to be born in British Columbia this year didn't waste his time getting here.

A boy named Montgomery was the first baby to make his way into the province, promptly at 12:00 am PT.

He was delivered at the B.C. Women's Hospital to parents Dana and Peter Harlos and came into the world weighing eight pounds, 14 ounces.

In the Fraser Health district, the first baby to be born was at Surrey Memorial at 12:27 a.m. PT.

His name is Abhay Singh and he was born to parents Manpreet and Ovinder Atwal, joining siblings Arjun and Balbhaj.

The Atwal family in Surrey, B.C., welcomed the first baby to be born in the Fraser Health region in 2017. (Manpreet Atwal)

The first baby born in Northern B.C. was a girl named Alma who weighed 10 pounds, eight ounces.

She was delivered via water birth at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George at 1:55 a.m. PT.

Northern Health said her parents, Stephanie and Joel Baerg, and her two older siblings all live in China but came back to Canada for the birth and to visit family.

The first baby born in Northern B.C. was a girl named Alma. (Northern Health)

On Vancouver Island, the first baby was a girl named Chloe, born at 2:09 a.m. PT to parents Mingjun Zhang and Eric Wang in Nanaimo.