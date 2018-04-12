With dry forests and wildfire worries, Cranbrook could be saying goodbye to its Canada Day fireworks show.

The city is debating banning all fireworks through the spring and summer after Cranbrook's fire and emergency services submitted a report saying the weather is too unpredictable and the risk of fire too high.

"It is recognized that the City of Cranbrook is highly prone to the risk of wildfire … A fire caused by a city-sanctioned fireworks display may likely be viewed as somewhat irresponsible, considering the known risk and potential consequences of wildfire," the report states

The report recommends banning the use of fireworks from Apr 1 to Oct 31 annually, which coincides with the prohibition period the city has established for open burning.

"The first year I was in this position, we didn't have the fireworks because of the fire hazard, and the last two years it's come down to the 11th hour to decide whether or not we are going to have them," Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt told Radio West's Sarah Penton.

"It's always dependant on the weather and it seems the last little while … we always have very dry conditions and sometimes windy conditions to go along with that."

Last year, the city tried a laser show instead of fireworks, but Pratt said it wasn't as entertaining as they had expected and the underwhelming spectacle left many disappointed.

He said the city is looking into having a winter festival of some sort to assuage the community's desire for a big explosive display, and more details will be available to the public in two weeks when council is expected to vote again on the issue.

"I think it shows some responsibility on our part that it is a concern of Cranbrook and we're in a dangerous situation, so we're trying to be proactive… our first and foremost consideration should be the safety of the community and the residents."

With files from Radio West