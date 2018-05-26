Firefighters scramble to douse wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.

Firefighters are scrambling to put out a wildfire in West Kelowna.

It is burning on Mount Boucherie near the Mission Hill winery.

Fire in West Kelowna near Mission Hill winery. Gusty winds are fanning the flames. Fire fighters are on the scene and attacking it with hoses and water. Police officer on scene tells me there are evacuations on the other side of the hill. <a href="https://t.co/gK9RVAjqrb">pic.twitter.com/gK9RVAjqrb</a> —@BradyStrachan

Police are preventing vehicles from driving into the area, but are allowing people in on foot.

Officers told CBC News that there are some people are being evacuated from their homes in the area.

Other wildfires

The wildfire comes as crews managed to control one of two large wildfires burning in B.C.'s Interior.

One of the fires, burning at Xusum Creek, west of Lillooet, is still out of control at 500 hectares, but crews say it's now 25 per cent contained.

A second, larger wildfire at Allie Lake — 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops — is still out of control, but hasn't grown much bigger since Friday.

MORE TO COME.