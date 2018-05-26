Skip to Main Content
Firefighters scramble to douse wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.

The fire is burning close to the Mission Hill winery on Mount Boucherie.

Fire began close to Mission Hill winery on Mount Boucherie

CBC News ·

Firefighters are scrambling to put out a wildfire in West Kelowna.

It is burning on Mount Boucherie near the Mission Hill winery.

Police are preventing vehicles from driving into the area, but are allowing people in on foot.

Officers told CBC News that there are some people are being evacuated from their homes in the area.

Other wildfires

The wildfire comes as crews managed to control one of two large wildfires burning in B.C.'s Interior.

One of the fires, burning at Xusum Creek, west of Lillooet, is still out of control at 500 hectares, but crews say it's now 25 per cent contained.

A second, larger wildfire at Allie Lake — 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops — is still out of control, but hasn't grown much bigger since Friday.

MORE TO COME.

