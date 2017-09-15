A Nanaimo B.C. judge has ordered a man to give a blood sample after vomiting in the face of a firefighter who was treating him for a suspected fentanyl overdose in late August.

It's the first time B.C.'s law designed to protect first responders has been used to compel a blood test.

The five-year-old Emergency Intervention Disclosure Act enables a judge to order a blood sample if there is a risk of spreading disease through emergency care.

First time blood ordered

"We've never had to go this far," said Nanaimo Fire Rescue Chief Karen Fry.

"Usually the patient accepts and gets his blood tested so we can provide peace of mind for the firefighter. In this case the patient left the hospital prior to talking to the doctor about the risk he put the first responder in," said Fry.

Provincial Judge Brian Harvey made the order in court on Wednesday after hearing about how the first responder was hit with vomit while trying to ventilate — provide oxygen with a mask — to the overdosing patient found in cardiac crisis in a car in early August.

A man who was overdosing in the passenger seat of a car at the side of the road was saved with naloxone, but hit his rescuer in the face with vomit during the process. (Lindsay Turner)

A 911 call came in and both B.C. Ambulance and firefighters rushed to help, finding a man in his 30s overdosing in the passenger seat of the car at the side of the road.

As he revived he vomited and the fluid hit a firefighter in the face.

Despite protective gear and goggles, the chance of infection with hepatitis B or C or HIV still exists.

Once in hospital patients usually agree to give blood, but in this case the man refused care and left.

'Back to normal'

Fry suspects scenerios like this will be more common.

"The thing with the fentanyl overdoses the patients once they have that naloxone they feel ok and they are like back to normal," explained Fry.

The man was tracked down and notified, but still failed to provide a blood sample, so it was ordered this week.

The patient now has seven days to comply.

As for the firefighter, who is a 15-year employee in his 30s, he must wait.

"I'm sure he is quite uneasy right now. You may have this blood-born pathogen in your mucous membranes and you may have contracted a disease from it," said Fry.

The firefighter remains on duty and has had his blood tested, but has no results yet.

But since many diseases take time to manifest, he must take care not to infect others and can't start treatments until he's sure, she said.