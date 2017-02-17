A captain in the Saanich Fire Department may have a second career as a musician after his retirement.

Scott Norris and his band, Grit Walker, are contestants in this year's CBC Searchlight competition.

A 25-year veteran of the Saanich Fire Department, Norris describes his entry song, A Cowboy's Life, as a theme song for cowboys.

According to Norris, a few years ago, the song was almost picked up by the Calgary Stampede.

"A Country Hall of Fame fellow, Gary Buck, he really liked it, and he wanted to use it for the Calgary Stampede. But unfortunately, before that every happened, Gary passed away," Scott said.

Friends and family recently encouraged Norris to make a video of the song and enter the CBC Searchlight competition.

"They really liked that song and they thought it was catchy."

Scott Norris has been a captain at the Saanich Fire Department for five years. (Scott Norris)

Norris has had previous success with his other songs, including Laying it On the Line, which captures the life of a firefighter.

Apparently Norris finished recording the song the day before 9/11 occurred, what he calls a "spooky" coincidence.

It was on 10 radio stations in New York

"A girl friend at the time convinced me to send it to the radio out in New York and in Washington," Norris said.

"And the next thing you know it was on ten different radio stations in New York, but it is nothing I could take any money for. It was just too close to home."

Norris describes his Searchlight entry song as having quite a different tone.

"It's a happy song, and it's a song that reflects the cowboy's life and what people go through."

Working as a fire captain leaves Norris little time for his musical pursuits, but in the next year he hopes to organize a band tour and perhaps announce his retirement.