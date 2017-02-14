When a fireman broke down the door to Meegan Chess's apartment, she initially thought he was an intruder.

In fact, he was there to save her life.

Chess was fast asleep and wearing earplugs as a fire spread through her building on Cook street last Wednesday.

Apparently I was a little consumed with fire [overwhelmed from smoke], because the rest of the tenants had been out of the building for half an hour," Chess said.

"I woke up with some loud banging and thought at first we were having an earthquake, and then the door broke in, and a man was in my doorway who was quickly followed by many firemen."

Chess says someone handed her her boots and a coat and she was ushered out of the building.

Meegan Chess is grateful firemen were able to save so many of her possessions, despite the fire gutting much of her apartment. (Meegan Chess)

Boots in hand, standing on the sidewalk still in bare feet, Chess could see lights in her suite where her bathroom was burning.

Chess says she was able to reach her family and went to stay with her boyfriend.

The next day tenants were allowed back into the building with masks and helmets for a brief chance to survey the damage.

They took great care in saving my paintings

"It was actually easier for me, after I saw the place, because it is easier to let go of things when you see that you are actually very lucky to be alive," Chess said.

After surviving a "terrifying" experience, Chess is deeply grateful to the firemen who not only saved her life but also managed to protect many of her possessions.

"They took great care in saving some of my paintings and my computer and some things that were stacked in the bedroom. Some tenants lost everything."

The paintings in Chess's suite were done by her boyfriend, and he is hoping to create a special piece of art as a way of showing thanks to the Victoria fire department.

Meegan Chess holds up one of her boyfriend's painting that survived the fire in her apartment. (Meegan Chess)

To hear the full story, click the audio labelled: Fireman breaks down door to wake sleeping tenant during Victoria fire