A fire tore through a cedar material business building in the Mount Paul industrial area of Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to Valley View Industries at 598 Okanagan Way at just before 9 p.m. By the time they arrived on scene, flames were already burning through the roof.

"We could see it from a long ways away," said Kamloops Fire platoon chief Wade Lindoff. "It got quite a head start on us before we arrived."

Kamloops Fire decided to fight the fire from outside the building, as it was not safe enough to enter.

Lindoff said everything inside the building was destroyed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators will be on scene Wednesday to assess the damage.