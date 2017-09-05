Federal and provincial ministers are meeting Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver to discuss a joint response as a summer of wildfires continues with no end yet in sight.

Despite rain forecast for the end of the week, Kevin Skepnek with the B.C. Wildfire service says it's not likely to have a significant impact.

"We're going to emphasize though. They [rain showers] are going to be scattered, isolated. And in some cases they will likely come with lightning and could have some gusty wind around them," he said.

Of the 162 fires burning in B.C.:

Four new ones started on Monday.

Hectares estimated burned: 1,148,000.

Cost to B.C. Wildfire Service: $464 million.

Personnel deployed: 3,800, as well as 182 aircraft.

More to come