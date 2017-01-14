Eight people are in hospital following a suspicious fire in Abbotsford, B.C. on Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to a house fire just before 7 a.m. near Peardonville Road and Queen Street. A two-storey house was engulfed in flames, said Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird.

Bird said all eight people in the house at the time escaped and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Several vehicles were on the property, and at least one — a Chevy truck — was also seen in flames. The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is working with fire investigators to probe the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters were still at the scene mid-morning Saturday working to extinguish the blaze.