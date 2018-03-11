On Tuesday, March 20, at exactly 9:15 a.m. and 28 seconds, the Persian calendar will mark the start of the new year.

But the festivities surrounding Norooz, as the holiday is called, kick off well before that with a fire festival.

For Iranians, jumping over the fire is a symbolic gesture to start a fresh new year.

The festival is always held on the last Tuesday of the year, which means we're looking at a fiery celebration on March 13.

A participant jumps over a fire at one of the annual Persian New Year events in West Vancouver's Ambleside Park. (Twitter/@WestVanDistrict )

Thousands of people are expected to attend the outdoor festival at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver.

Davood Ghavami, president of the Iranian Canadian Congress, says it's the Persian community's largest event in Canada.

Food is central to the celebration, says On the Coast food columnist Gail Johnson, and some items are must-eats.

Noodle soups and kebabs

For starters, you can't celebrate without a hearty and comforting dish called ash-e-reshteh.

It's a thick vegetarian soup with noodles, which are said to symbolize good fortune for the new year.

The dish is loaded with vegetables, garlic, greens and fresh herbs, and topped with dried mint and kashk, essentially a fermented yogurt.

"It's tangy and creamy and gives the soup a depth of flavour," Johnson says.

Cazba Restaurant, which is the exclusive caterer of the festival, plans to serve koobideh, the most famous kabab in Iran.

The name refers to the way the meat was originally prepared: placed on a flat, black stone and smashed with a wooden mallet.

Cazba's version is made of marinated ground beef and served in a wrap with homemade yogurt dressing.

Persian chickpea cookies

Make sure to set aside some room for dessert, especially Persian chickpea cookies.

It's customary to bring these cookies to Iranian homes as a gesture of kindness, and they're enjoyed in abundance throughout Norooz.

The cookies typically come in the shape of a four-leaf clover and feature various flavours, including chocolate and vanilla.

The name derives from the chickpea flour used in the recipe. Other ingredients include cardamom, pistachios and rose water.

It's customary to bring Persian chickpea cookies to Iranian homes as a gesture of kindness. (Velveteye/Shutterstock)

With files from CBC's On the Coast