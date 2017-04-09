A fire has destroyed two houses in the quiet Village of Belcarra in Metro Vancouver.

"Both appear to be total losses at this point," said Fire chief Jay Sharpe.

No one was injured in the fire, Sharpe said, but two more nearby houses are also at risk and have been evacuated as a precaution.

He said one of the houses has been unoccupied for some time, and the residents of the second house weren't home at the time.

"It's a total loss because it was unoccupied so there was nobody there to recognize that there was a fire," Sharpe said.

"It wasn't until residents of North Vancouver noticed the smoke that it got called in to us."

This is awful. Fire in Belcarra. House next door now on fire too. pic.twitter.com/QC1nlDjXbH — @fresh_md

Deep Cove resident Martina Scholtens said she looked out the window of her house at around 1 p.m. when she heard sirens in her usually quiet neighbourhood.

"That house in Belcarra across the water was completely engulfed in flames," she said.

"The house next to it was untouched at first and then you just saw the fire jump to the next house."

Scholtens said all that's left of both houses is smoldering rubble.

"It's awful to watch, that destruction, and then how helpless you feel watching it," she said.

Sharpe said it's too early to tell what caused the fire.

He said the small peninsula is steep and rocky, making it difficult for crews to access.