A major fire that began just before 6 a.m. PT in a south Vancouver sawmill has been brought under control.

Three workers at Mainland Sawmills on Yukon Street near Kent Avenue were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Fire officials say upward of 70 employees were on the site when the blaze broke out.

Assistant Vancouver Fire chief Kevin Wilson said initial reports are that a burning acetylene tank sparked the fire in the basement.

It quickly moved up through the centre of the mill to the third floor and was burning through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

Multiple interior attack crews

"We fought the fire from different sides and had multiple interior attack crews," he said.

Wilson said there were concerns due to multiple oil and grease reservoirs on site.

"We were worried, environmentally, if that got down into the river [there] would be an explosion and environmental damage."

Fireboats were also brought in to get at the fire from the Fraser River.

Wilson said there is extensive damage to multiple areas of the mill's interior.

Thick grey smoke continues to pour out of this building. As it gets lighter out you can see the flames. pic.twitter.com/ofbcE3ia0B — @FarrahMerali

​