A fire in north Surrey has closed the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station and bus loop.

According to TransLink, the fire is on City parkway between 102nd and 104th Avenues, and heavy smoke is blowing into the station.

Trains are passing but not stopping, and a bus bridge is being set up to move passengers.

Buses which would normally stop at Surrey Central have been rerouted to King George Station. Transit Police and Surrey RCMP are attending to assist with crowd control in the area.

The Millennium and Canada Lines are unaffected, and are running normally.

According to a tweet, the fire appears to be in the Hockey Shop, a sporting goods store.

ATTENTION CUSTOMERS: Due to a fire at the shop, we are closed today & until further notice. — @thehockeyshopbc