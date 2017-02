A 55-year-old Surrey, B.C. man is dead after a camper van he was sleeping in caught fire on Saturday.

Police discovered a body after firefighters were called to extinguish flames coming from a van on the 10500 block of Scott Road.

Fire officials say the fire was an accident, caused by a short in the camper's electrical system.

Surrey RCMP say they aren't releasing the man's identity as they attempt to notify his relatives.

The case has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.