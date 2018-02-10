Two boats sank and multiple boats are damaged after a fire broke out late Friday night at the Reed Point Marina in Port Moody.

Port Moody Fire Chief Ron Coulson said crews responded to the scene just after midnight. They discovered four boats fully engulfed in flames on Pier 17.

Two of the boats are destroyed and two have been heavily damaged. A number of other boats and parts of the marina dock received minor and moderate damage, said Coulson.

According to Coulson, it looks like the fire started near the two boats that ended up sinking, but the origin is still being investigated.

About 24 firefighters and the Canadian Coast Guard responded to the fire, said Coulson, adding the Canadian Coast Guard is assessing the environmental impact.