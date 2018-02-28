A service that helps British Columbians with the difficult task of finding a family doctor is being shut down.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. says its online database of doctors accepting patients will be discontinued on March 3.

Dr. Valerie Athaide, an emergency room physician, says that will not only make things more difficult for some patients, but also hurt her ability to do her job.

"It can be difficult if we're ordering a non urgent test," she said. "We'd like patients to follow up that result with a regular care provider and to have them come back to emergency just adds to congestion."

The online database, she said, was a tool well-used by ER doctors to connect patients with a family doctor if they don't have one.

She says connecting a patient with a family doctor helped to make sure follow-up happens, that it happens with the same doctor consistently and that it doesn't take up emergency room resources.

'They should look at the service'

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. informed doctors of the decision in a memo obtained by CBC.

In the memo, it says it is discontinuing the service because the information was not up to date.

"I think rather than discontinuing the service they should look at the service and look at improving it or changing it," Athaide said.

The college recommends those looking for a family doctor to visit HealthLink B.C.'s website — though it currently links to the service that's going to be discontinued in March.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. did not reply to a request for comment.

With files from Megan Batchelor and Tanya Fletcher