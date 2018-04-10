NDP raked in millions from corporations and unions in months before donations banned

After the B.C. government announced it was introducing a ban on corporate and union political donations, those groups had nearly three months to donate before the legislation came into effect.

And they made it count.

Over $4 million was donated by organizations in the final period, between Sept. 13, when the government said it was moving forward, and Nov. 30, when the bill received royal assent, with the vast majority of the money going to the NDP.

The new campaign finance laws provide for a $1,200 annual cap on individual donations.

Overall, the NDP received $1.44 million in corporate donations over the 11 weeks, much of it coming from the development, hospitality and banking industries.

The B.C. Liberals received $510,000 from corporations over that time.

The Green Party, per its internal policy, did not take any donations by corporations or unions during that period.

The NDP also received $1.03 million from unions, including more than $230,000 from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and $287,500 from various branches of the United Steelworkers.

Those donations cannot be used in future election campaigns, but parties can use the money toward other expenses.

Overall, the NDP received $3,154,235 in donations over the period, compared to $813,833 for the Liberals and $80,532 for the Green Party.

In addition, the NDP, Liberals and Green Party will receive approximately $16.4 million over the next four years in taxpayer subsidies, a measure created by the government to transition away from corporate and union donations.

The information was made public as part of each party's 2017 financial reports, released Monday by Elections BC.