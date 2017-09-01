There will be a number of major road closures in downtown Vancouver this Labour Day weekend, as a summer of filming, roadwork and festivals winds down.

They include movie-related full road closures well into the afternoon and evening for major downtown arterials on the following routes:

Saturday, Sept. 2

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.: full closure of West Georgia from Bute to Howe.

1 p.m. to 9 p.m.: full closure of West Hastings from Bute to Howe.

Sunday, Sept. 3

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.: full closure of West Georgia from Bute to Howe.

1 p.m. to 9 p.m.: full closure of West Hastings from Bute to Howe.

Monday, Sept. 4

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: full closure of West Hastings from Bute to Seymour.

In order to facilitate traffic alternatives, the City of Vancouver will be clearing parking along a number of arterial routes, including parts of Howe, Pender, Seymour, and Thurlow streets.

Although the closures are rumoured to be for the filming of Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 2, there are a number of major Hollywood projects currently being filmed in the city including Richard Says Goodbye starring Johnny Depp, and Skyscraper, an action film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Taiwan Fest

​The weekend-long celebration of Taiwanese arts and culture means that a large stretch Granville Street will be closed for a significant portion of the weekend and buses will be re-routed.

Friday, Sept. 1 - Monday, Sept. 4

7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: full closure of Granville from West Hastings to Smithe. Buses rerouted to Howe and Seymour.

Burrard Bridge upgrade

The city also says there will be major road closures due to construction, particularly the Burrard Bridge upgrade project, where crews will be paving the area.

Saturday, Sept. 2

4 a.m. to 8 a.m.: full closure of Pacific from Thurlow to Burrard.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: one lane open in each direction on Burrard from bridge ramp to Pacific.

Sunday, Sept. 3

4 a.m. to 8 a.m.: full closure of Burrard from Pacific to Drake.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: One lane southbound on Burrard will be open; northbound lanes will be closed. One lane on Pacific will be open to traffic.

Monday, Sept. 4

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: full road closure of Pacific from Thurlow to Burrard.

The city encourages motorists to use the Granville Bridge as an alternative to Burrard Bridge and to follow directions on changeable message boards and public signage. It says local access for residents will be maintained.