The inaugural season of New Westminster's passenger ferry connecting the Quay to Queensborough has been a hit with business owners, who say they're seeing a big increase in customers.

The Q to Q ferry, which costs just $2 each way for adults, began making trips across the north arm of the Fraser River a month ago.

The service has brought an increase in sales for Paula Godden, who has sold jewelry at the Quay for years.

"Nobody wants to drive over the bridge. The traffic's a real pain and it takes a long time to get over here. Now with this Q to Q ferry, it takes them a few minutes," Godden told CBC News.

"It's a really great thing for those of us over here. We have a whole new consumer base because of it."

Paula Godden, right, says the Q to Q ferry has brought more business to the New Westminster Quay. (Jon Hernandez/CBC News)

The ferry runs on weekends and holiday Mondays until Sept. 24, and then city council will review the pilot project to see if it should continue.

Businesses on the waterfront at the Quay hope it won't be a one-time thing.

At the Paddle Wheeler Pub, server Ashley Gilbeau believes the ferry addresses a "dire need" for an easy connection with Queenborough.

"I've heard nothing but good things about it, and met plenty of good people from the other side," Gilbeau said.

Still, there have been a few criticisms of the service, most pointedly that it is inaccessible for disabled people.

Councillors have said they will look into improving accessibility if the ferry returns.

