BC Ferries has cancelled 11 trips between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay over the next several days as a ship that travels the route undergoes repairs.

The company pulled the Spirit of Vancouver Island from service due to hydraulic issues with the port side controllable pitch propeller.

Officials say the vessel will be in dry dock for about one week for repairs.

Travellers going between the Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island from March 30 to April 2 are being told to expect heavy traffic, particularly late on Sunday afternoon.