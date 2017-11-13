Ferry service between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, as well as Tsawassen to Duke Point, has now resumed after a number of sailings were cancelled due to stormy conditions.

The storm peaked around midday on Monday.

Long weekend travellers waiting at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal seemed to take the delays in stride.

David Helsel and his dog were supposed to be on the 11 o'clock sailing to Swartz Bay.

"It's not frustrating," he said. "We'll just wait it out, there's nothing much else we can do."

#BCFerries For those travelling with us today, thank you for your patience as we work through these weather conditions. As soon as Mother Nature permits, our crews will you have you on your way. For updates, check #CurrentConditions https://t.co/u906fFcSH0 ^db — @BCFerries

Kirsten Cameron had intended to catch the one o'clock ferry home to Victoria.

"It's B.C. in the winter," said Cameron. "It is what it is."

Sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo were not affected by the stormy conditions.

Routes between Comox and Powell River, and Powell River and Texada​ Island, were also suspended due to high winds.

BC Ferries also is warning passengers that adverse weather caused an almost hour delay of the Salish Raven travelling between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Additionally, a mechanical problem on the Queen of Coquitlam led to the cancellation of sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point earlier this morning.