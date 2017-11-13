A storm has forced the cancellation of sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island until further notice, including the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route, as well as Tsawwassen–Duke Point route.

Routes between Comox and Powell River, and Powell River and Texada Island have also been suspended due to high winds.

#BCFHeadsUp Hello travellers - those with reservations on cancelled sailings between #Tsawwassen - #DukePoint and #Tsawwassen - #SwartzBay will be refunded their reservation premiums. We thank you for your patience- stay updated by checking here --> https://t.co/gQqdPAcQD9 ^nb — @BCFerries

BC Ferries also is warning passengers that adverse weather has caused an almost hour delay of the Salish Raven travelling between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The storm is expected to peak around midday Monday.

Additionally, a mechanical problem on the Queen of Coquitlam led to the cancellation of sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point earlier this morning.