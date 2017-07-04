West Vancouver police have impounded a Ferrari after police say the driver was caught doing more than 200 km/h on the Lions Gate Bridge.

A statement said the driver was pulled over on Monday night after an on-duty officer heard it speeding northbound. The car was clocked at 210 km/h — more than three times the 60 km/h limit.

Const. Jeff Palmer said it was "fortunate" the bridge was empty.

"If there had been any other traffic on the bridge at the time, the driver would come over the crest and have no opportunity to react to traffic travelling anywhere near the speed limit ahead of them," he said. "The potential for just catastrophic consequences of a vehicle impacting on anything at that speed, it's just through the roof."

The 2015 Ferrari 458, which is worth roughly $300,000, was impounded for a week. The driver, 22, was ticketed for excessive speeding.

Police said this isn't the first time the driver has been stopped for speeding. In April, the West Vancouver resident was ticketed after being pulled over by the same officer on the same bridge.

Before that, he was ticketed twice for speeding in other jurisdictions.

Palmer said West Vancouver police will be recommending charges of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"The officer, having dealt with this driver before, opted to to proceed with charges and take the step to issue a provincial appearance notice ... This isn't going to be a ticket to just be paid and dealt with."

The driver is due in court this September.