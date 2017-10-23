Municipal operations resumed in Fernie on Monday, and staff praised first responders and volunteers after an ammonia leak at the local arena last week left three men dead, including two city workers.

In an emotional news conference on Sunday, the chief administrative officer for the small resort town thanked fire crews and staff for their "tireless efforts ... under unimaginable circumstances."

"Our staff have shown tremendous strength throughout this difficult time," said Norm McInnis, Fernie's CAO.

"While all of our employees will be doing their best, we are asking the public to understand that over the coming days and weeks there will be some interruptions in service."

Community memorial planned for victims

On Oct. 17, two city workers and a Calgary-based employee of CIMCO Refigeration were killed in a deadly gas leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena. The victims were later identified as Wayne Hornquist, Lloyd Smith and Jason Podloski.

Fernie city staff took Friday off and operations came to a halt as employees grieved the loss of their colleagues.

McInnis said planning is now underway for a formal community memorial.

It is "being planned in cooperation with all three families and details will be announced as soon as they're finalized," he said.

On Sunday, an evacuation order was also lifted for dozens of homes and businesses surrounding the arena, as officials assured the public there is no further risk to safety.

Arena & community centre remain closed

McInnis offered "sincere gratitude" to the various agencies, ministries, technical experts and residents who assisted evacuees during a difficult week.

"We're so grateful for their efforts and the kindness and compassion they have shown."

In a post online Monday, the city said the Fernie Memorial Arena and Fernie Community Centre will remain closed until further notice.

An investigation into the deadly incident continues.