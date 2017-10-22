Nearly a week after a deadly gas leak at the ice rink in Fernie, B.C., dozens of evacuees forced from the area are being allowed to go home.

On Sunday, officials announced that the evacuation order for 55 homes and businesses immediately around the Fernie Memorial Arena had been lifted.

"The situation at the arena has stabilized and the experts on scene are now comfortable that there is no longer an ammonia threat at the arena," Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said in a statement.

A total of 95 people were told to leave their homes for safety reasons on Tuesday.

Ruiter said air quality is continuing to be monitored, although residents may notice a slight ammonia smell near the arena.

Ted Ruiter, Fernie's director of fire and emergency services, addressed the media during a news conference in Fernie, B.C., on Thursday. (Lauren Krugel/Canadian Press)

"We want to assure [the public] there are no risks or health hazards," the fire chief said.

Three men died Tuesday after an ammonia leak at the rink. They were later identified as Wayne Hornquist, Lloyd Smith and Jason Podloski.

Hornquist and Smith worked for the City of Fernie, while Podloski was a Calgary-based employee of CIMCO Refrigeration.

The tiny Rocky Mountain community declared a seven-day local state of emergency after the incident. City operations were paused Friday to give employees time to grieve, and counsellors have been made available for residents.

Ruiter said the arena and community centre will remain closed to the public as WorkSafe BC leads an investigation into the deaths. If the agency determines there was a criminal aspect to the incident, the investigation will be turned over to the RCMP.