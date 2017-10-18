Firefighters have confirmed that an ammonia leak was responsible for the deaths of three people in Fernie, B.C., on Tuesday.

Mary Giuliano, the mayor of the small mountain community, told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that two of the dead were locals, but they will not be identified at the request of their families.

"Fernie is a tight-knit community, and I know we will pull together to support each other as we have in the past," she said.

Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the chemical responsible for the deaths is anhydrous ammonia, a noxious gas. Ammonia is commonly used in mechanical refrigeration systems, including those found in ice rinks.

Ruiter said that when first responders arrived outside the Fernie Memorial Arena on Tuesday afternoon, they performed CPR on one victim but were unable to save the person. The other two victims were found dead inside the arena.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Labour Minister Harry Bains released a joint statement Wednesday morning, saying their thoughts were with the families of those who died.

"Neither workers nor their families should have to fear for their safety when they are on the job. Tragedies like this force us to underscore our commitment to ensure that B.C. families can rely on safe workplaces," the statement read.

Tragic news about the three lives lost in a Fernie workplace incident. Families and friends are grieving and our hearts are with them. — @jjhorgan

Emergency repairs to refrigeration system

The city of Fernie had posted a message to Facebook Tuesday morning, warning that, "The arena will be closed today while crews complete emergency repairs to the refrigeration plant."

Workers from CIMCO Refrigeration, which supplies cooling systems to ice rinks, were on hand to assist emergency workers.

The company has released a statement, saying it was unable to provide any details about what went wrong.

"We are aware of the tragic event that happened yesterday in British Columbia," the statement reads. "At this point, our thoughts and prayers are with the families."

The air surrounding the facility is now being tested to determine if it's safe to enter, Ruiter added. Investigators from RCMP and WorkSafe BC will be probing the leak.

The city has declared a seven-day local state of emergency. Numerous homes in the downtown area were evacuated Tuesday afternoon, and up to 60 people received emergency social services, Ruiter said at the time.