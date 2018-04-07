Support group for female criminal lawyers aims to tackle discrimination in the field

A criminal defence lawyer based in Richmond, B.C., has created a support group for female lawyers in reaction to what she claims is rising discrimination in the field.

Sarah Leamon says she created the Women's Association of Criminal Lawyers to give women in criminal law a space to address and share their concerns.

Leamon, who has been in the field of criminal law for the past seven years, says she has experienced numerous forms of discrimination in and outside the courthouse.

She said while the number of men and women going to school to become criminal lawyers is roughly equal, she's noticed an alarming rate of women leaving the field — and not all are leaving for family reasons.

"I can think of half a dozen examples of people who have made inappropriate comments," Leamon said.

You'll be talking to a client and they'll assume you're an assistant. - Sarah Leamon

She recalls moments where clients have said they'd rather have a male lawyer because they're more competent.

"You'll be talking to a client and they'll assume you're an assistant," she said, adding that she's received comments about her clothes.

"I can speak to my own personal experiences for being criticized for heels that are too high or heels that are too short, alternatively ... for having a neckline that's not high enough or a shirt that's, you know, bearing too much skin around the chest or neck area," she said.

"When male lawyers are direct and they're doing their job and they're dealing with clients in a particular way, they're not accused of being shrill or curt or criticized for not being, well, 'lady like,'" Leamon added.

Leamon said the WACL is a space for women to share their stories and find mentorship and guidance from others in the same position.

A spokesperson for the Law Society of B.C. said that the gap in attrition rates between men and women is narrowing and that, for the first time in its history, women outnumber men on the society's board of directors.

"These are positive signs of our commitment to ensuring that reducing sexism and discrimination gets the attention it deserves across the justice system," said Jason Kuzminski, the society's director of communications and public affairs.

Discrimination through the years

Teresa Mitchell-Banks, QC, has been in the field of law for 32 years and has experienced a wide array of colleagues and court rooms.

"When I started practising in 1986, I'd have senior lawyers on the other side call me and address me as sweetheart," Mitchell-Banks recalled.

And while she has seen changes over the years, "discrimination is alive and well," she said.

Mitchell-Banks said the dropout rate of women in criminal law is unarguable and believes a group like the WACL is a necessity.

"Change comes slowly but it has to be driven," she said.