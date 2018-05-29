Federal decision to buy Trans Mountain pipeline sparks social media reaction
Reaction was swift to the federal government's decision
Reaction was swift to the federal government's decision to buy the Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project for $4.5 billion today.
Here is a sample of some of the conversation on social media.
Today, we’ve taken action to create & protect jobs in Alberta and BC, and restart construction on the TMX pipeline expansion, a vital project in the national interest. Watch Ministers <a href="https://twitter.com/Bill_Morneau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bill_Morneau</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/jimcarr_wpg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jimcarr_wpg</a>: <a href="https://t.co/cgAn3lH8jq">https://t.co/cgAn3lH8jq</a>—@JustinTrudeau
Today <a href="https://twitter.com/jimcarr_wpg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimCarr_WPG</a> and I announced that we have reached an agreement that will get TMX built, guarantee the summer construction season and protect thousands of jobs. 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/RGASrKgWjH">pic.twitter.com/RGASrKgWjH</a>—@Bill_Morneau
$4.5 billion sale of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TransMountain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TransMountain</a> Pipeline and Expansion Project will ensure critically important Project will get built. <a href="https://t.co/6hfjQL2rQ4">https://t.co/6hfjQL2rQ4</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BuildTM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BuildTM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KinderMorgan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KinderMorgan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pipelines?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pipelines</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCanadaWorking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCanadaWorking</a> <a href="https://t.co/VHd6Nomml3">pic.twitter.com/VHd6Nomml3</a>—@TransMtn
This is a major step forward for all Canadians.<br>We have met the deadline.<br>This project has more certainty than ever before. <br>We won’t stop until the job is done! <br>I’ll have more to say later this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCanadaWorking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCanadaWorking</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABleg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TMX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TMX</a>—@RachelNotley
We have a whole winner! The Canadian taxpayer is the only bidder for a stalled, $9 billion, contentious raw oil to China pipeline. What a bidding war! <a href="https://t.co/vZXZCJ4Oju">https://t.co/vZXZCJ4Oju</a>—@nathancullen
Basically, Kinder-Morgan thinks the project is a dog and the Trudeau government is paying through the nose, hoping to get through the 2019 election repeating "the pipeline will be built" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a>—@nspector4
I hope <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> knows that this decision is going to haunt him everywhere he travels in the world. Movements fighting for real climate action and Indigenous rights are everywhere. His days of getting out of Canada to bask in the adoring selfies are over. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StopKM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StopKM</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZrsM3lghir">https://t.co/ZrsM3lghir</a>—@NaomiAKlein
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a>: Spill on existing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KinderMorgan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KinderMorgan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TransMountain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TransMountain</a> pipeline. This is a reminder that the next spill could be anywhere along the pipeline & tanker expansion route, even in Jasper National Park or along the coast down to California. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StopPipelines?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StopPipelines</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stopKM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stopKM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ScyRH0M6Wm">pic.twitter.com/ScyRH0M6Wm</a>—@GreenpeaceCA
Rally to stop <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KinderMorgan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KinderMorgan</a> Bailout, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 29, 5:30pm @ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ScienceWorld?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ScienceWorld</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StopKM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StopKM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoKMBailout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoKMBailout</a><br>Get text alerts, sign up here: <a href="https://t.co/UtzbDZ5Xj0">https://t.co/UtzbDZ5Xj0</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climateaction?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climateaction</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noconsent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noconsent</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nopipelines?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nopipelines</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/waterislife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#waterislife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protecttheinlet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protecttheinlet</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouverevents?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouverevents</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hp3TDmOgNu">pic.twitter.com/Hp3TDmOgNu</a>—@CoastProtectors