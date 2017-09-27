Vancouver-based dancer Shay Kuebler has always been fit but when he started going to a gym for strength training a few years ago, he says he was shocked by what he saw in the bodybuilding industry — and how his own body image suffered as a result.

Based on the experience, Kuebler created a dance performance that explores masculine body image. Feasting on Famine looks at fitness as consumption and the lack of self-esteem it can inspire, he told CBC host of On The Coast Stephen Quinn.

"In the bodybuilding world, it's about continuing to get bigger and bigger and bigger," Kuebler said. "To achieve those goals, the supplementation and the drugs become more and more prominent."

He compared bodybuilding to the constant need for growth in the corporate world. Except in fitness, Kuebler said, constant growth isn't sustainable.

"I look at the models of corporations and its profit-loss margins," he said. "I take in more food, I take in more nutrients, I take in more supplements to get bigger. My profit is getting bigger by looking more muscular and the margins of loss are what it's doing to my health."

Feasting On Famine looks at the consumption and excess prevalent in the bodybuilding industry. (Alex Tam)

Male body image

Even as an active dancer, Kuebler said bodybuilding took a toll on his health and it started to impact his body image.

"My perspective was shifting," he said. "I would actually look at my body a bit differently, go 'That looks like that could have a bit more size to it' or 'That looks a little too big, maybe I should be dropping a little bit more weight so I don't look like I have love handles.'"

Kuebler said he hopes to draw attention to the pressure men feel to look a certain way and the lengths they will go — whether through steroid use, supplement abuse or over-exercising — to achieve unsustainable fitness goals.

"It's becoming an epidemic in a backdoor way, we don't hear about it too much but it is there," he said.

Kuebler said he recognizes that dance has been criticized for the pressure it puts on dancers and their bodies, particularly on women, but thinks the medium gives his message more authenticity.

"All I can do is be honest with my perspective," he said. "I wanted to project what it was to be a man and to look at the corporatization of the male body as well as just the human body."

Feasting on Famine premieres at the Firehall Arts Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and runs till Saturday, Oct. 30.

With files from On The Coast.

