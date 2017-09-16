A fundraiser to support a beloved Kamloops community member has raised over $1,600, but deeper questions about Kamloops' homeless problem remain.

Michael O'Shea, who is homeless, was afraid of losing his shopping cart after rumours emerged police and bylaw officials were cracking down on homeless people using stolen shopping carts.

"I heard that the bylaw [officials] were going around taking carts of people because they don't actually belong to them," O'Shea said.

Kamloops RCMP say it has recovered 33 stolen shopping carts since June, seven of them from the same person.

O'Shea says he found his cart — which he has decorated with inspirational slogans — in a back alley. He's filled it with his possessions like blankets, laundry and the journals where he does his writing.

"They do cost the stores a lot of money [to replace stolen carts]," he admitted. "But it's the only way I can get around with my stuff."

Elie T. Hanna is the owner and manager of Frenchies Poutinerie. (Jennifer Chrumka/CBC)

When his friend Elie Hanna of Frenchies Poutinerie heard about O'Shea's concerns, he decided to hold a fundraiser to buy him his very own cart.

"Michael is a good friend," Hanna said. "He'd always give me advice ... like 'don't take everything so seriously.' He doesn't have much but when you talk to Michael, he says he has a lot and he's happy."

Hanna's efforts raised over $1,600 for a new, customized cart for O'Shea that won't get confiscated by authorities.

"That's what life is about, touching each others' heart," O'Shea said. "There's no greater gift than that."

No 'crackdown'

Kamloops bylaw officer John Ramsay said shopping carts belong to the businesses that purchase them and that the department was dealing with complaints of carts blocking sidewalks, or belongings left strewn in places.

"[But] there's not a crackdown. We've been trying to address all the nuisance behaviours tied to all the homeless people in our community," Ramsay said.

"We're not proactively going and seizing shopping carts from the homeless population."

However, Ramsay said there has been a change in public sentiment in Kamloops over the last three months. Some feel the community is not as safe as it once was.

'Beloved person'

"Some of those things that people look at as examples are people in our streets with belongings in their shopping carts."

At a city council meeting this week, acting mayor Arjun Singh specifically mentioned Michael, describing him as a "very beloved person on our streets."

Singh said the city is working towards making the city safer for all its residents.

"We've certainly had a spike in some activity over the last couple of months.

"It's been problematic whether it is discarded needles, garbage or crime issues, and I would want to assure everybody that we're trying to figure out strategies both short, mid- and long-term," he said.

Jen Casorso with the City of Kamloops says the city has not conducted a homeless count this year, but there are typically about 105 people who experience street homelessness in the city of 90,000.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops