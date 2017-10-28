After six days of searching, the body of 73-year-old Faye Hanson has been located by search and rescue volunteers near Nanaimo, B.C.

Hanson, who RCMP originally named as Bertha Hanson, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 22. Police said she did not return after going mushroom picking.

At the time police said Hanson had no known medical conditions, but was not believed to be dressed for an extended stay in the wilderness.

Her vehicle was later found in a remote area west of the Nanaimo airport, near Timberlands Road and Ninatti Road.

On Saturday, rescue crews said her body was discovered in an area that had previously been searched.

'Ruggedness of terrain'

"Other teams went through there in different directions so the ruggedness of the terrain and what she was found in really showed that you really had to almost stand on Faye to find her," said Garth Cameron with West Coast Search and Rescue.

The discovery came on Saturday morning as 100 people with West Coast SAR, Ladysmith SAR and Arrowsmith SAR began searching once more for Hanson.

Police say the death is not suspicious and they have handed the file to the BC Coroners Service.

Community thanks searchers who looked 4 Faye Hanson all week. She was found deceased today @ComoxValleySAR @BCSARAssoc #Ladysmith @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/bFhWX6j1KQ — @deanstoltzchek

With files from Dean Stoltz.