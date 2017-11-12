A super-strength father and son duo from a small town in British Columbia are rocking the competitive powerlifting scene and breaking national records.

Scott Campbell, who has been lifting for more than a decade, began training with his 16-year-old son Jeffery in their local gym in Kitimat a couple of years ago.

The two competed in the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress world championships earlier this fall, Jeffery's third ever competition.

Shattered records

A powerlifting event involves a competitor attempting to lift the heaviest weight possible in a single repetition. Competitions involve three events: the squat, the bench, and the deadlift.

Together, father and son shattered half a dozen Canadian records — two for the father and four for the son.

"It feels pretty cool knowing that anyone who goes online looking at these records knows that some kid in some small town like Kitimat has four of them. It's a great feeling," Jeffery told CBC host of Daybreak North Carolina de Ryk.

The teenager broke the national record for his squat, bench press, deadlift and total lift for his age and weight class, while his father took home the national record for bench press and deadlift in the open men's category.

Winning together

Despite good-natured rivalry — the 32-year-old father says he is the stronger of the two although he admits Jeffery out squats him — they both agree that training and competing together pushes them to be better.

"He's definitely been somebody that I compete against," Scott said. "It's hard to keep up with somebody with your same genes but who is 16 years younger."

Jeffery said he likes the sense of support in the powerlifting community.

"Everybody in this sport is trying to push everybody else to the top," he said. "It's just an amazing feeling to know that everybody's got your back."

They both plan to continue competing and said they already have their sights on future records to break.

With files from Daybreak North.