The Oak Bay father accused of killing his two young daughters on Christmas made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Forty-three-year-old Andrew Berry wore a grey hoodie sweatshirt as he stood in the prisoner box of a Victoria courtroom to face two charges of second-degree murder.

His daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe, were found dead in his ground-floor rental apartment on Beach Drive on Dec. 25. The girls had spent the morning with their father, an arrangement laid out in a custody agreement between Berry and his former common-law wife.

Berry was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries the same day, and he was charged with the girls' murders upon his release.

During his court appearance Thursday, he seemed to have a bandage wrapped around his right hand. His face was expressionless as lawyers made arrangements for him to appear again on Feb. 1, giving him four weeks to retain counsel.

Berry will remain in custody until then. He has been ordered to have no contact with the girls' mother.

With files from Megan Thomas