The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed more than one death in Fernie, B.C. due to an ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena Tuesday.

The coroner couldn't confirm the exact number but says it could be as many as three people.

Area homes and businesses have been evacuated, due to the leak at the downtown arena.

In a statement, the city says all homes between Ninth and 13th streets on Highway 3 and Sixth Avenue have been evacuated.

Mayor Mary Giuliano said the incident occurred Tuesday, sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT and that crews are on the scene assessing the situation.

Giuliano says the city is already dealing with widespread power outages and wind.

"We have winds that are unbelievable. I've never seen winds like this in Fernie before," she said. "It's been quite a day."

The city is asking people in the evacuated area to check in with emergency social services at the Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre at 562 Third Avenue.

The Fernie Memorial Arena is home to the Junior B Fernie Ghostriders and is also listed as available for public skates and ice rentals.

Team coach and general manager Craig Mohr said all arena users were safe but said he could not confirm any further details.

The Ministry of Labour has confirmed WorkSafe BC has sent investigators.