RCMP say icy road conditions likely played a part in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl east of Vernon, B.C.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. PT Monday in Coldstream along Highway 6 near King Edward Forest Service Road.

RCMP investigators said a minivan was travelling eastbound when it lost control and crossed the centre line, colliding with an oncoming pickup truck.

"The condition of the highway at the time of the collision was very poor, causing emergency vehicles to slow significantly when responding to the incident as to ensure their own personal safety," said Cst. Kelly Brett.

The 18-year-old driver of the minivan died as a result of the crash. The surviving passenger — a 12-year-old girl — was treated for minor injuries.

The 67-year-old man driving the truck also suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about five hours for the police investigation.

RCMP said there is no evidence to support charges against the truck driver.