One person killed in fatal crash near Vernon, B.C.

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions near Vernon, B.C., Tuesday morning.

At around 11 a.m. PT, police responded to a crash in the North Okanagan between an SUV and a tractor trailer on Highway 97A south of Pleasant Valley Road.

RCMP said one of the people involved in the crash has died while a number of other occupants were transported to hospital by ground and air ambulance.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to police.

"Given the road conditions at the time of the collision, it is possible weather played a role in today's tragic incident and further details will be released once they become available," said Cst. Kelly Brett.

So far, no details have been released about the victim.

An RCMP collision analyst remains on scene to conduct further investigation.

Highway 97A remains closed with a detour available at Eagle Rock Road and Pleasant Valley Road.

The highway is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. PT.