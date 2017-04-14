A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a serious car crash in Coquitlam early Friday morning.

The car carrying the two people rolled into a ditch on Dewdney Trunk Road near Hull Court just after 4 a.m. PT.

Drivers in a passing vehicle phoned 911 immediately after they saw that the pair was trapped inside.

"Our crews ... set up our rescue jacks to stabilize the vehicle, so that we could make entry ... and start cutting the vehicle apart," said Assistant Chief Gary Mulligan, who was on scene with Coquitlam Fire and Rescue.

Assistant Chief Mulligan said they're not sure what caused the crash. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Mulligan added that they had to peel the roof off the car to get to the trapped victims.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. A man in the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Coquitlam RCMP are currently investigating the crash.