A 78-year-old woman was killed and six others sent to hospital after two cars collided in downtown Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred at the corner of Cambie and Dunsmuir Streets when a red Hyundai sedan, which was travelling north on Cambie Street, attempted to turn left onto Dunsmuir Street, police said.

The Hyundai, which was carrying a family of five, collided with a southbound Nissan Pathfinder.

The accident occurred around noon, said Vancouver police in a statement.

One of the passengers in the Hyundai was a 78-year-old woman who died in hospital. The other passengers suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The two occupants of the Pathfinder were taken to hospital and released.

Police said speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the accident. It's Vancouver`s 12th fatality in 2017 involving a collision.