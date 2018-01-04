One person has died after a collision on the Lougheed Highway in Mission, B.C., according to RCMP.

The collision between a semi-truck and a car took place around 7 p.m. PT between Shook Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Const. Alyn Beerda said the passenger in the car has died.

"At this point, we're still investigating the cause of the accident. There were also witnesses that witnessed the collision which helps us in the investigation," Beerda said.

Highway remains closed

He said driving conditions were good. The roads had been freshly brined and there was no ice or fog.

Beerda said police are waiting to hear back from the toxicology report to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The highway remains closed in both directions at that section as police investigate. The highway is expected to re-open between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. PT.

A local detour is available.

UPDATE - CLOSED - #BCHwy7 between Shook Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in #MissionBC. Local detour available. Estimated time of opening 2:00 AM. Next Update 12:00 Midnight. https://t.co/tCgSNq70c3 — @DriveBC

With files from Roshini Nair