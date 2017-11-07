An approximate timeline of events surrounding the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson shows the incident starting with the report of a stolen vehicle.

Abbotsford Police receive a 911 call shortly before 11:35 a.m. PT. Monday, Nov. 6. The caller reports a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road.

The caller uses his own car to block in the suspect.

The suspect, who police describe as an Alberta man in his 60s, steps out of his vehicle wielding a shotgun.

He begins shooting at the caller and other bystanders.

Shots were fired after police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle around 11:35 a.m. on Monday. (Chris Corday/CBC)

'Then there was gunfire — six or seven shots I'd say ... I was a little startled, but I just hit the gas and got out of there. I just hoped that no one was injured' - Abbotsford resident James Graham, a witness who was driving in the area

Abbotsford police receive multiple 911 calls reporting the shots at 11:52 a.m.

Police arrive on scene and attempt to arrest the man. Shots are exchanged.

Const. John Davidson is shot and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Const. John Davidson has been identified as the police officer who died in the line of duty Monday afternoon. (Abbotsford Police Department)

'I looked outside and the officer was down and bleeding' - Derek Middleton, a witness who was eating at a nearby restaurant

Davidson dies in hospital. Another officer, though uninjured, is taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect flees the area in the stolen vehicle.

Abbotsford police manage to arrest the man at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and the Fraser Highway.

Police were able to arrest the suspect at the intersection of Mount Lehman Road and the Fraser Highway. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

'It was a very dynamic takedown' - Abbotsford police Chief Bob Rich

The suspect is transported to hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries to his head and face and remains in police custody.

Officers line the highway — here, the Brunette Avenue overpass — to pay their respects to an officer shot in the line of duty in Abbotsford. (Bill Cook)

At 11 p.m., police and other emergency first responders line Highway 1 as Const. Davidson's body is moved from Abbotsford to New Westminster.

Community members lay flowers, cards and light candles in memory of Davidson at Abbostford police headquarters.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Abbotsford police identify the slain police officer as Const. John Davidson. He is described as an "amazing colleague and friend" and "hero."

Around 1 p.m., CBC identifies the suspect as Oscar Arfmann. He has been charged with first-degree murder.