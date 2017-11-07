An approximate timeline of events surrounding the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson shows the incident starting with the report of a stolen vehicle.
- Abbotsford Police receive a 911 call shortly before 11:35 a.m. PT. Monday, Nov. 6. The caller reports a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road.
- The caller uses his own car to block in the suspect.
- The suspect, who police describe as an Alberta man in his 60s, steps out of his vehicle wielding a shotgun.
- He begins shooting at the caller and other bystanders.
'Then there was gunfire — six or seven shots I'd say ... I was a little startled, but I just hit the gas and got out of there. I just hoped that no one was injured' - Abbotsford resident James Graham, a witness who was driving in the area
- Abbotsford police receive multiple 911 calls reporting the shots at 11:52 a.m.
- Police arrive on scene and attempt to arrest the man. Shots are exchanged.
- Const. John Davidson is shot and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
'I looked outside and the officer was down and bleeding' - Derek Middleton, a witness who was eating at a nearby restaurant
- Davidson dies in hospital. Another officer, though uninjured, is taken to hospital as a precaution.
- The suspect flees the area in the stolen vehicle.
- Abbotsford police manage to arrest the man at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and the Fraser Highway.
'It was a very dynamic takedown' - Abbotsford police Chief Bob Rich
- The suspect is transported to hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries to his head and face and remains in police custody.
- At 11 p.m., police and other emergency first responders line Highway 1 as Const. Davidson's body is moved from Abbotsford to New Westminster.
- Community members lay flowers, cards and light candles in memory of Davidson at Abbostford police headquarters.
- Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Abbotsford police identify the slain police officer as Const. John Davidson. He is described as an "amazing colleague and friend" and "hero."
- Around 1 p.m., CBC identifies the suspect as Oscar Arfmann. He has been charged with first-degree murder.