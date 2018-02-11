If you're looking for a way to Netflix and chill in style — look no further.

Delta memorabilia collector, Matthew Hirsch, is selling a curved sectional couch that was custom-made for the 1976 PNE prize home. The five-piece conversation-starter is a groovy pattern of black and gold and big enough for all your friends to swing by.

The catch?

You'll need at least 500 square feet to set it up. And $25,000 to pay for it.

Plush and posh

The couch has likely seen some good parties in its time, but according to Hirsch, it is in mint condition and had only one owner before he bought it about four years ago.

"It's so plush and posh and comforting to sit in," said Hirsch, who added it would look great in a nightclub, but that he is happy to wrap and ship it to anyone who wants a far-out piece of furniture in their own home.

"I could see it going to somebody who really wants a piece of Vancouver history," said Hirsch.

Guaranteed there was a fondue station setup at some point — @risingaction

Change of plans

According to Hirsch, the couch never made it into the PNE prize home after the designers realized it was too big.

"They were trying to do something new and modern with that house," said Elizabeth Mackenzie, an architect who wrote her master's thesis on the history of PNE prize homes.

According to Mackenzie's research, the original size of the house was reduced during construction. It was built to be energy efficient — it even featured solar panels — and designers wanted it ready for a trade show before the fair.

Hirsch won't say what he paid the original owners for the couch, but he did his research before he put it up for sale on Etsy.

The original 1976 PNE prize home was won by 81-year-old Clara Olson of Coquitlam, B.C. (Elizabeth Mackenzie)

Happy to negotiate

The couch was designed by Selig Simmons and while Hirsh couldn't find anything the same size and vintage as his, he saw a smaller two-piece selling for $6,000 and went from there.

"Maybe I am asking a little bit too much, but that's a ballpark estimate," said Hirsch who is happy to negotiate and could even be open to a personal trade.

"I've always wanted a corvette."