The grieving family of an eight-year-old girl who died Saturday after falling from one of the top floors of a Burnaby highrise, is remembering a child who was "very loving" and "just full of life."

"Audrey was a very loving and sweet girl," said aunt Tanya Summers.

"She was very, very special to everyone who had the lucky opportunity to have met her."

Audrey — who primarily lived with her mother in Coquitlam — was visiting her father's apartment on Bartlett Court, near Lougheed Town Centre, when she somehow fell out of a window on Saturday afternoon.

Summers said her niece had been legally blind since birth.

Burnaby RCMP said she fell from one of the top floors in the building, but the circumstances around her death are still unclear.

'She absolutely loved school'

Summers described her niece as an affectionate child who loved being around others.

Eight-year-old Audrey is being remembered as a loving and affectionate child who enjoyed school and gymnastics. (Tanya Summer)

"She loved cuddles, so she was very affectionate and loved being around people," she said.

"My sister always made sure she got many opportunities to try new things and enjoy life's wonderful moments ... she absolutely loved school. She loved gymnastics and swimming," said Summers.

"She touched everyone who had the chance to meet her."

​The B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP are investigating the circumstances that led to Audrey's death.

​"Investigators do not believe the death is suspicious but rather a tragic incident in which the girl fell from a window," said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar.