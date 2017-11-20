The parents of a young Vancouver woman killed during a night out on Granville Street last year say they're disappointed they're still waiting for the woman responsible to be sentenced.

Burns and Joanne McLellan were in provincial court in Vancouver on Monday to hear a pre-sentencing report for Samantha Doolan, who has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the August 2016 death of 28-year-old Lauren McLellan.

A date has yet to be set for Doolan's sentencing hearing, something that Burns McLellan described as "extremely disappointing."

"We were hoping to have a resolution to this horrific event and put some closure to where we're at," he told reporters outside the court.

"We're looking for the best outcome we possibly can get. I'm not sure what that's going to be at this stage…. I'm afraid there's no satisfaction in any of this."

Burns and Joanne McLellan speak to reporters outside Vancouver provincial court. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC News)

Lauren McLellan was killed in an attack outside Caprice Nightclub after a brief altercation with two other women inside the bar.

Police said the fight broke out over a minor issue.

The suspects fled the scene in a taxi, but were arrested about a half hour later.

The victim's parents said they are now trying to find a way to honour Lauren's life.

"She had a tattoo on her arm that said 'Love,' and that was what she was about," Joanne McLellan said.

Doolan's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27 to set a date for sentencing.

