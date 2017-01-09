A family that lost a three-year-old toddler in an East Vancouver house fire is overwhelmed by the support it's received from friends, family and the public.

"I feel the support from everybody for this situation in my family," said Josue Lemus through tears on Monday.

While three adults and two children were able to get out of the house safely, his daughter died in the fire.

"Just a happy kid, smiled all the time," said Lemus. Laughing all the times with her sister, fighting all the time with the big brothers. A happy life."

His wife is still in hospital in stable condition, being treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation.

The two-alarm blaze at East 15th Avenue and Nootka Street started on the home's main floor on Jan. 5 and quickly spread, destroying many of the family's possessions.

An East Vancouver home remains boarded up after it was destroyed in a fire that killed a three-year-old child. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Over $50,000 raised

Gaby Gavidia lived in that home with her sister, Lemus, her husband and their kids.

"We're having a hard time trying to go forward but I'm okay," Gavidia said on the CBC's The Early Edition.

Gavidia said her family is trying to maintain a sense of routine for the children.

Her deceased niece was a twin, and she said it is hard to say if the surviving twin understands what has happened.

"Children deal with things differently and we're not sure," she said. "Right now we're just trying to give all the kids love and support and a little bit of normality or routine so that they can cope."

The families are staying in a motel at the moment. Gavidia is looking for a more permanent place to accommodate her big family and stay close to her children's school in the Renfrew area.

Gavidia said she is grateful for all of the people who have reached out with donations, clothes and furniture, as well as more than $50,000 raised through two GoFundMe campaigns as of Monday evening.

"I cannot believe all the help we are getting," she said. "Friends that we haven't heard from in a long time [and] that we've lost touch with, they've reached out. People that don't know us have reached out. We are unbelievably grateful for that and anything will help at this point."

Lemus seconded the family's appreciation, while acknowledging that no amount of money can change the situation.

"We need a house. I try and do my best to give my kids and the whole family a stable home," he said.

"But ... it's not the same as when you lose something material. It's a life."

With files from Anita Bathe and The Early Edition

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled Aunt of toddler who died in Vancouver fire thanks public for support