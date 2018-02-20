The family of a young man killed exactly one year ago in Abbotsford is appealing to the public for more information related to his death.

Satkar Sidhu, 23, died after being shot multiple times in the 30500 block of Steelhead Court in Abbotsford on Feb. 20, 2017.

At the time, three men suspected of fleeing the scene were taken into custody but later released.

In a statement, his family says despite the fact that a year has passed, it is still "praying for answers" and grappling with the "horrible" circumstances of his death.

They describe Sidhu as driven, passionate and as someone who had the "kindest heart."

"There are very few people who come into the world for an extremely short period of time, yet manage to leave behind the greatest impact — Satkar can be described as one of these people," the family wrote.

"We hope this public statement will help bring him, and our family, the justice he deserves."

Abbotsford police say first responders worked to save Satkar Sidhu's life after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds but he died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

Sidhu did not have a criminal record but police said he was known to them.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believes his death was linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.