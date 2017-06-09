John and Maria Higgens didn't immediately panic when they misplaced their car keys, until they found out they would have to ship their imported van back to Japan to get a replacement.

The key has a chip matched to the Toyota van's internal electronics and any replacement would have to be programmed with a code at the original dealership. They are offering a $500 reward for anyone who finds and returns the lost keys.

The Higgens family told All Points West guest host Richard Zussman that they had just bought the car a few weeks before and were only given the one key.

"There is so much technology in this car that we were unaware of because this is the newest car that we've ever owned," Maria said. "We just did not know how critical this master RFID chip key was."

Toyota Canada confirmed that they could not cut a copy of the key for the Higgens because the 15-year-old vehicle was imported and not intended for the North American market so they do not have the necessary technology.

John Higgens put down the keys on a step when he stopped to tie his son's shoes and take a family photo. (John Higgens)

'I had the keys in my hand'

Maria and John were on holiday in Victoria with their two children and walking back from a birthday dinner along Wharf Street. They stopped so John could tie his young son's shoelaces.

"I had the keys in my hand because I didn't want to lose them," John said.

But needing his hands free to tie the lace, he put the keys down on the step behind him. They took a family picture, all huddled together on the step.

To hear John and Maria Higgens tell the whole story, click on the audio link below:

In the excitement, he said, he didn't notice that he left them there. The family continued on to a nearby ice cream shop.

"We were wiping our fingers after the gelato and John said, 'Do you have the keys? Where are the keys?'" Maria said.

They retraced their steps, over and over for more than two hours, but the keys were gone.

"Everyone said to call the dealer and everything would be okay," John said. "We started doing that and that was when, for me, the panic really started to set in."

Unable to find their keys or get a replacement, the Higgens family was forced to leave their car behind when they returned home to Surrey.

"The car is sitting in the hotel that we were staying at, just outside of Victoria, in the parking lot," John said.

The key is black with a golden Toyota logo and on a ring with a distinctive orange, black and white piano keychain that his son made. (John Higgens )

He described the key as black with a golden Toyota logo and on a ring with a distinctive orange, black and white piano keychain his son made, a St. Jude medal, a ring that says "achieve," a carabiner and several other keys.

Anyone with information can call 604-616-8384.

With files from All Points West and Megan Thomas.